Mayor Perkins: Important to practice social distancing now more than ever

LDH: 2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana. 676 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 239 on ventilators.
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins says now more than ever Shreveport residents need to practice social distancing to help slow the spread of the coronavirus.

On Thursday, the Louisiana Department of Health says there are now 2,305 positive coronavirus cases in Louisiana. There have been 83 deaths statewide, including the first reported in Caddo Parish.

There are currently 115 positive coronavirus cases in Caddo Parish.

Perkins says the importance of social distancing is to keep us all safe and not transmit the virus through the Shreveport community.

