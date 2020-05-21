LDH
Update as of Wednesday, 5/20/2020: The Louisiana Department of Health confirms 35,316 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,485. There are currently 931 patients hospitalized; 110 of those on ventilators. As of 5/16/2020 there are 26,249 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

Legendary Auburn Coach Pat Dye tests positive for coronavirus

Coronavirus

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(WIAT) — Former Auburn head coach Pat Dye tested positive for coronavirus after being hospitalized with longstanding kidney issues.

He previously tested positive for COVID-19, but is asymptomatic, family tells CBS 42.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

LATEST POSTS

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story