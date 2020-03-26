LDH provides daily coronavirus update, confirms

Breaking News
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

The Louisiana Department of Health confirms an increase of 18 deaths due to the coronavirus in the state.

There have now been 83 deaths in Louisiana with 2,305 cases reported so far.

The reported number of COVID-19 patients increased to 676, with 239 of those people on ventilators.

53 of 64 parishes are reporting at least once case of the coronavirus which is an increase of 5 parishes compared to Wednesday.

The number of completed state and commercial tests stands at 18,029.

This is what coronavirus numbers looked like on Wednesday, courtesy of the Louisiana Department of Health.

