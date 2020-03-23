Breaking News
Gov. John Bel Edwards issued a statewide Stay at Home order that goes into effect at 5 p.m. Monday, March 23, to further fight the spread of COVID-19 in Louisiana, as the number of confirmed cases have topped 800 and spread to more than half of our parishes.
STATE NEWS
LDH: 1,172 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 34 deaths reported across the state

COVID-19 Quick Links

Washington DC Headlines

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Kern Public Health announces 12 new positive local COVID-19 cases, including one non-resident

Coronavirus

by: Joseph Luiz

Posted: / Updated:

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Eleven Kern County residents and one non resident currently in the county have tested positive for COVID-19, according to Kern Public Health.

The department said during a press conference this morning that eight of the cases are residents from west Bakersfield, two from east Bakersfield and one from northwest Kern County. 

The department said it is currently unknown if the residents contracted the virus in Kern County or elsewhere. All of the patients are recuperating at home in isolation and didn’t require hospital treatment. 

“While we are investigating all of these cases, it is likely that community transmission is now occurring in Kern County,” Public Information Officer Michelle Corson said. 

With the new cases, Corson said that Kern County residents can no longer be considered at low risk for contracting COVID-19. 

“At this point, that is evident with the changes that have been occurring,” she said. “We’re seeing more confirmed cases, so that’s fair to say. 

As of this morning, 292 tests are currently pending and there have been 185 negative results, according to Public Health. 

According to the state, there are 1,733 positive COVID-19 cases and 27 deaths as of this morning, according to the California Department of Public Health. More than 26,000 tests have been conducted in the state so far.

Nationwide, there are 35,074 positive cases and 447 deaths, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story