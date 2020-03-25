Hospitals race to raise supplies before patient numbers surge

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33)(FOX 44) – Inside some emergency rooms tonight, doctors and nurses are fighting the COVID-19 outbreak with limited supplies. Things like ventilators and hospital beds are going faster than they can be replaced and staffing is low. Now hospitals are working on a plan to get more supplies before the outbreak gets worse.

The lines for testing are growing with the number of COVID-19 cases. While officials try to figure out how to flatten the curve, doctors and nurses are struggling to keep up with the demand.

Coronavirus patients require ICU beds, ventilators, and staff to take care of them. Right now, hospitals are struggling to keep these areas stocked. At Ochsner’s New Orleans campus. The staff normally changes gear after every consult, now some are reusing it to keep supply up. But as the number cases go up, Ochsner’s CEO and president, Warner Thomas says it’s clear this routine won’t last long.

Here in Baton Rouge, officials are doing the same thing. Our number of cases is up to 75, there’s a push to get supplies in before it climbs even more. The central location to drop off supplies is at the Mayor’s Office of Homeland Security and Preparedness.