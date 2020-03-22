Health officials confirm sixth COVID-19 case in Kern County

Breaking News
by: Karen Cruz-Orduña

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) –– Kern Public Health confirms fifth COVID-19 resident case in Kern County, bringing a total to six COVID-19 cases in the county.

Health officials said they are currently investigating this case to determine potential exposure sources and contacts the patient may have had.

Public Health added none of these cases are thought to be connected at this time.

They did not provide details of the patient or their current condition.

According to data from the county, there are more than 300 COVID-19 testing results pending.

We will update this story as we learn more information.

