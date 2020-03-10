Frisco man’s wife and 3-year-old child now confirmed to have Coronavirus, 3 total cases in Collin County

FRISCO, Texas (KETK) – There are now three total confirmed cases of coronavirus in Collin County after a Frisco man’s wife and three-year-old child tested positive for COVID-19.

The family’s three other children have not been affected. Health officials tested all six members of the family and a close family contact on Monday afternoon, hours after the father reported he had tested “presumptive positive” for the virus. All seven individuals are in stable condition and in self-quarantine in their own homes.

According to a release from the county, the father was exposed to the virus during a business trip to California in late February, but did not show any symptoms while flying home. Officials say that he did not pose any risk to other passengers on the plane.

East Texas on Tuesday has its first confirmed case of coronavirus after a patient in Gregg County tested positive.

The patient has traveled within the continental United States, had mild illness, and has continued self-isolation in their home.

The immediate risk of transmission in Gregg County remains low, as there is no evidence of community spread at this time.