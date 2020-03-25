Breaking News
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

Employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center tests positive for coronavirus

by: John Walton

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – An employee at Overton Brooks VA Medical Center in Shreveport has tested positive for coronavirus.

According to a statement, the employee tested positive on Tuesday and is currently in home isolation.

Overton Brooks is screening veterans and staff who meet the CDC criteria for evaluation of COVID-19 infection.

Veterans and staff are encouraged to take everyday preventive actions to avoid being exposed to the virus:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds.
Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands.
Stay home if you are sick or becoming sick.
Use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
If you have symptoms or have been exposed to someone with symptoms, call the VA before going to the facility.

