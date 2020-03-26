EBR coroner confirms 6 deaths due to COVID-19

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark is reporting another death due to the coronavirus.

That means 6 people have now died in the parish during the pandemic.

The coroner’s office released this statement:

“My office worked one confirmed COVID-19 related death over the past 24 hours. This morning, March 26, 2020, we had a death reported of an 86 year old male resident of Baton Rouge, La. due to the COVID -19 illness. He had presented to the hospital on March 21, 2020. He was confirmed to be COVID-19 virus positive through lab testing. Co-morbidities were present. This brings our COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 6 here in East Baton Rouge Parish as of this date. Our condolences are extended to the families and friends of those lost to this disease.”