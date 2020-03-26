Breaking News
LDH: 2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana. 676 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 239 on ventilators.
STATE NEWS
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

COVID-19 Quick Links

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

EBR coroner confirms 6 deaths due to COVID-19

Coronavirus

by: Michael Scheidt

Posted: / Updated:

East Baton Rouge Parish Coroner William “Beau” Clark is reporting another death due to the coronavirus.

That means 6 people have now died in the parish during the pandemic.

The coroner’s office released this statement:

“My office worked one confirmed COVID-19 related death over the past 24 hours. This morning, March 26, 2020, we had a death reported of an 86 year old male resident of Baton Rouge, La. due to the COVID -19 illness. He had presented to the hospital on March 21, 2020. He was confirmed to be COVID-19 virus positive through lab testing. Co-morbidities were present. This brings our COVID-19 related confirmed deaths to 6 here in East Baton Rouge Parish as of this date. Our condolences are extended to the families and friends of those lost to this disease.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story