East Texas tops 100 coronavirus cases after Panola County confirms 3rd

CARTHAGE, Texas (KETK) – East Texas has passed the century mark for coronavirus cases after Panola County confirmed their third case Wednesday morning.

Judge LeeAnn Jones confirmed the case in a brief phone interview, but other immediate details are known. The county had confirmed their first two cases on Tuesday.

Judge Jones said that the first two cases appear to be community spread and one is currently in the hospital.

There are now 100 cases of COVID-19 spread throughout the Piney Woods along with three deaths. All three of the victims had previous underlying medical conditions.

Here is the most recent tally kept by KETK News: