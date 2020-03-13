Dr. Sharma talks about Coronavirus

Alexandria, La (WNTZ) – Dr. Deepak Sharma speaks about the Coronavirus. He explains the symptoms you should look for, when to see a doctor, and helpful tips.

Premier Urgent Care is committed to providing convenient, affordable, expert care with 3 convenient locations to serve you in Alexandria, Pineville and Jena. They are open 7 days a week from 7:30am until 8pm 365 days a year with no appointment necessary.

Premier Urgent Care offers enhanced diagnostics including an onsite laboratory, X-ray and CT for quick results. Thier goal is to get you feeling better as soon as possible at a fraction of the cost compared to the ER.

Virtual doctor visits are available via Relief Telemed App 7 days a week 365 days a year from 8am to 8pm at an affordable cash pay price of only $75 plus a $5 service fee.