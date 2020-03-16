COVID-19 testing in Columbus has started on a limited basis

The state of Georgia has reported 122 cases of COVID-19 as of noon today.

That update shows no positive tests in Muscogee County or the other 15 counties in the West Central Georgia Health District.

That begs the question: Are they testing local residents for the illness? WRBL News 3 has confirmed through a local hospital administrator that people from here have been tested.

And it looks like they are on a limited basis.

“We are not testing on-site,” Piedmont Columbus Regional CEO Scott Hill tells News 3. “We collect and we have collected some samples on some patients who have met criteria who have been in our hospital. Those swabs are then sent off to a lab. And the lab testing is done off-site.”

A Columbus clinic administrator tells News 3 they will begin drive-through screenings on a limited basis this week.

MercyMed of Columbus and theWest Central Georgia Health District are partnering to provide COVID-19 screening, Mercy Med Director of Development Billy Holbrook said.

The Columbus Health Department will screen patients via telephone. People interested in being tested have to call 706-321-6300.

Testing will be done by appointment for patients who meet the defined criteria. That testing is scheduled to be done from a patient’s car in a tent outside the MercyMed office.

Four Columbus residents were tested today.

Patients and Primary Care Doctor’s offices can call when questions arise about the need for testing.

Concerned parties can call the Columbus Health Department for phone screening.

Georgia has been doing about 50 tests per day. That number was to jump to 200 starting today.