Coronavirus patient being treated at Napa County medical center

NAPA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — A patient infected with the novel coronavirus is under isolation at a medical center in Napa County, health officials said Tuesday.

>>Interactive Map: Track the coronavirus outbreak in real-time

Two patients from Travis Air Force Base arrived at the Queen of the Valley Medical Center on Monday, health officials said.

The patients were flown to Travis AFB from Japan, where they were under quarantine on the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

One of the patients tested positive for the coronavirus (COVID-19). The other patient tested negative for the virus while in Japan, but is experiencing symptoms of the virus.

Among the cruise ship passengers flown to Travis AFB, seven were identified as needing testing or hospitalization.

Five of the seven patients were sent to local hospitals in Solano County but due to a limited number of isolation beds, two patients were transferred to Queen of the Valley.

Both patients in Napa County are currently under quarantine at the medical center.

“There is minimal risk for Napa County residents from the arrival of these two patients at the Queen of the Valley,” said Napa County Public Health Officer Karen Relucio, MD. “They are in isolation, and are receiving medical care and undergoing testing.”

This is the county’s first case of the coronavirus.

Latest on the coronavirus: