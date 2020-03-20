CENLA
Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 169 cases, first death confirmed

Coronavirus

by: NBC4 Staff

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Action and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are planning a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the growth of coronavirus in Ohio.

The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed right here.

As of Friday, there are 169 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state’s first death was recorded, a resident of Lucas County.

Cases have been confirmed in the following 28 counties:

  • Ashland (1)
  • Ashtabula (1)
  • Belmont (2)
  • Butler (12)
  • Clark (1)
  • Coshocton (2)
  • Cuyahoga (69)
  • Darke (1)
  • Delaware (2)
  • Franklin (14)
  • Geauga (1)
  • Hamilton (7)
  • Huron (1)
  • Lake (3)
  • Lorain (10)
  • Lucas (2)
  • Mahoning (7)
  • Marion (1)
  • Medina (6)
  • Miami (1)
  • Montgomery (1)
  • Richland (1)
  • Stark (6)
  • Summit (10)
  • Trumbull (3)
  • Tuscarawas (1)
  • Union (1)
  • Warren (2)

Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.

