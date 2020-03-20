Coronavirus in Ohio Friday update: 169 cases, first death confirmed

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Governor Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Health (ODH) Director Dr. Amy Action and Lt. Governor Jon Husted are planning a press conference Friday afternoon to discuss the latest efforts to slow the growth of coronavirus in Ohio.
The press conference is scheduled for 2 p.m. and will be streamed right here.
As of Friday, there are 169 confirmed cases in Ohio. The state’s first death was recorded, a resident of Lucas County.
Cases have been confirmed in the following 28 counties:
- Ashland (1)
- Ashtabula (1)
- Belmont (2)
- Butler (12)
- Clark (1)
- Coshocton (2)
- Cuyahoga (69)
- Darke (1)
- Delaware (2)
- Franklin (14)
- Geauga (1)
- Hamilton (7)
- Huron (1)
- Lake (3)
- Lorain (10)
- Lucas (2)
- Mahoning (7)
- Marion (1)
- Medina (6)
- Miami (1)
- Montgomery (1)
- Richland (1)
- Stark (6)
- Summit (10)
- Trumbull (3)
- Tuscarawas (1)
- Union (1)
- Warren (2)
Late Thursday morning, Governor DeWine announced around 300 members of the Ohio National Guard will be activated to help with the humanitarian response to the crisis.