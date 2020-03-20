LDH reports 2 new COVID-19 related deaths

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) — Two more people have died as a result of the coronavirus in Louisiana, according to state health officials.

The Louisiana Department of Health on Friday afternoon confirmed that the deaths of a 38-year-old Catahoula Parish resident and a 77-year-old Jefferson Parish resident have been reported. Both are said to have had underlying medical conditions.

No additional cases have been added to the total number of cases statewide since it was updated Friday morning to 479, reflecting 87 new cases since the state’s health department website was last updated Thursday night. The update Friday morning also reflected three new cases in Caddo Parish, bringing the there total to 13.

The number of cases in Bossier Parish stands at four, and Webster Parish reported its first case on Thursday.

25 out of the state’s 64 parishes are now reporting cases.

LDH officials also announced Friday morning that an out-of-state resident from Mississippi died from COVID-19 at a facility in St. Tammany Parish. They said Mississippi officials are aware.

The LDH COVID-19 dashboard does not include data on out-of-state residents, as that information is included in other states’ case counts.

LDH will continue to report COVID-19 related deaths twice per day, at 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m., as needed.

While older individuals and those with underlying medical conditions are at greater risk, everyone can become exposed to COVID-19 and must be vigilant to protect their health.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, some of the serious chronic health conditions include heart disease, diabetes, and lung disease.

For updates on positive cases and deaths, visit the Louisiana Department of Health’s COVID-19 webpage.

Everyone is warned to take the necessary precautions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and stay safe and healthy.

These precautions include: