Cleco implementing initiatives to help control the spread of COVID-19

PINEVILLE, La. – March 13, 2020 – Today, Cleco announced it is implementing several initiatives to help control the spread of COVID-19, the coronavirus, and ensure power reliability for its customers.





“We want to ensure we’re being socially responsible and doing our part to contain the spread of the coronavirus and to protect our customers, contractors, employees and the general public,” said Bill Fontenot, president and CEO of Cleco. “As the number of cases in Louisiana have continued to increase in a relatively short period of time, our Cleco Pandemic Action Team is implementing several initiatives to support our efforts to maintain our operations and keep the lights on for our customers during this pandemic.”





Cleco is enforcing the following preventative measures effective immediately and until further notice to help protect employees and the communities it serves:

Temporarily closing its 13 customer service offices across the state

Temporarily suspending customer service disconnects and late fees

Allowing some personnel to work from home while critical positions such as line mechanics and power plant workers continue working

Prohibiting all commercial air travel for Cleco business

Restricting consultants or contractors who are not critical to company operations from traveling to or working from Cleco office locations

Practicing social distancing by keeping three to six feet away from other employees, customers and contractors

Cancelling large gatherings and face-to-face meetings

“We understand our obligation to meet our customers’ power needs, and these measures support our efforts to provide safe, reliable power,” said Fontenot. “Currently, we have no reported or any confirmed coronavirus cases within Cleco.”

Cleco will evaluate the above preventive measures and make the necessary adjustments as more information becomes available from our local, state and federal agencies.

Cleco’s customer call center will still be available at 1-800-622-6537 to assist customers with emergencies and regular business from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

To learn more about Cleco and its response to the coronavirus, visit www.cleco.com or follow the company on Facebook at @ClecoPower.



Cleco Corporate Holdings LLC is a regional energy holding company that conducts its business operations through its subsidiaries, Cleco Power LLC and Cleco Cajun LLC. Cleco Power is a regulated electric public utility company that owns 10 generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,360 MWs and serves approximately 288,000 customers in Louisiana through its retail business and supplies wholesale power in Louisiana and Mississippi. Cleco Cajun is an unregulated utility company that owns eight generating assets with a total nameplate capacity of 3,555 MWs, with contracts serving nine Louisiana cooperatives, three wholesale municipal customers and one electric utility. For more information about Cleco, visit us at www.cleco.com.