Carnival Valor passengers urged to contact health department after coronavirus case in Columbus

COLUMBUS (WCMH) — Passengers who recently traveled aboard the Carnival Valor cruise ship are being urged to contact their local health department after a Columbus man tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Columbus Public Health announced a 49-year-old man who traveled aboard the ship is currently in isolation.

The Valor cruise left from New Orleans on Feb. 29, went to Cozumel and Yucatan, returned to New Orleans on March 5th. The patient with the confirmed case returned to Columbus on March 6 and started having symptoms the next day. He was tested for COVID-19 on March 12, and officials received the positive test result Friday night at 8pm.

If anyone from the Central Ohio area was on the Carnival cruise ship the Valor from Feb. 29-March 5 they are asked to call 614-645-1519.

Friday, Carnival Cruise Line announced it is pausing operations immediately. The pause is scheduled to last through April 9.

Important update regarding upcoming sailings departing Saturday, March 14 through April 09, 2020 across its fleet of North America based ships. All affected guests will be receiving an email with our compensation offer. pic.twitter.com/R3isgLODqN — Carnival Cruise Line (@CarnivalCruise) March 14, 2020

