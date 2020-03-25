Basin gun sales skyrocket amid COVID-19 outbreak

MIDLAND, Texas (YourBasin) – COVID-19, continuing to spark fear across the country. As a result of the unknown surrounding the virus, gun retailers have seen sales skyrocket in recent weeks. Kane Kolisek, co-owner of SK Arms in Midland, says he has never seen anything this unprecedented.

“This is the fastest influx of sales,” Kolisek says. “This has been the most aggressive purchasing for sure.”

Sales have been booming this week for Basin gun retailers. So much that SK Arms’ inventory has nearly been cleaned out. Although gun sales have been soaring in the Basin, Kolisek says that it could potentially be bad for business in the coming weeks.

Because there is such a high-demand for firearms, it is taking a lot longer for customers to receive their purchase. Kolisek says the FBI’s system for background checks saw a 300-percent increase in traffic last Monday. And now customers will have to wait until April 15th instead of waiting three business days.

Kolisek says SK Arms will be shutting its doors temporarily until the threat of COVID-19 subsides.