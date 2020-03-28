84 new cases of the coronavirus in Mississippi; 663 total cases with 13 deaths

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 84 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state.
That brings the total number of cases in Mississippi to 663 with 13 deaths.
All Mississippi cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|6
|Amite
|1
|Attala
|9
|Benton
|2
|Bolivar
|11
|Calhoun
|3
|Chickasaw
|10
|Choctaw
|4
|Clarke
|1
|Clay
|2
|Coahoma
|18
|Copiah
|8
|Covington
|1
|Desoto
|65
|1
|Forrest
|18
|Franklin
|3
|George
|1
|Grenada
|2
|Hancock
|9
|1
|Harrison
|38
|1
|Hinds
|58
|Holmes
|13
|1
|Humphreys
|2
|Itawamba
|3
|Jackson
|33
|Jefferson
|1
|Jones
|3
|Kemper
|1
|Lafayette
|11
|Lamar
|4
|Lauderdale
|12
|Lawrence
|5
|Leake
|4
|Lee
|17
|1
|Leflore
|15
|Lincoln
|8
|Lowndes
|10
|Madison
|29
|Marion
|3
|Marshall
|11
|Monroe
|3
|Montgomery
|5
|Neshoba
|3
|Newton
|1
|Noxubee
|2
|Oktibbeha
|14
|Panola
|4
|Pearl River
|23
|Perry
|2
|1
|Pike
|12
|Pontotoc
|4
|Prentiss
|2
|Quitman
|4
|Rankin
|31
|1
|Scott
|7
|Sharkey
|1
|Simpson
|2
|Smith
|1
|Sunflower
|7
|1
|Tallahatchie
|2
|Tate
|8
|Tippah
|18
|2
|Tunica
|6
|1
|Union
|3
|Walthall
|5
|Washington
|13
|Webster
|3
|1
|Wilkinson
|11
|1
|Winston
|4
|Yalobusha
|3
|Yazoo
|4
|Total
|663
|13
Click here for more information from MSDH.