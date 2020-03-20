5 total cases confirmed in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Thursday confirmed three new cases of novel coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in the state, making the total positive case count at five. All three new positive cases are travel related.

Two individuals are from Tucker County and one is from Monongalia County. All three are being treated at home. No additional details will be released at this time. Earlier this week two positive tests were confirmed in Jefferson and Mercer counties.

As of March 19, 2020, at 9:30 p.m., 224 residents have been tested for COVID-19, with 5 positive, 219 negative and 13 tests pending (at state lab).

These numbers include positive and negative tests from the state’s public health lab, Labcorp, Quest, and West Virginia University Medicine.

For the most up to date information click here to go to the DHHR page or go to our dedicated Coronavirus page.