42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 42 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 249 with one death.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 22, 2020

New cases reported: 42

All Mississippi cases

County Cases Deaths Adams 2 0 Attala 1 0 Bolivar 4 0 Chickasaw 3 0 Clay 1 0 Coahoma 8 0 Copiah 4 0 De Soto 23 0 Forrest 11 0 Franklin 3 0 George 1 0 Grenada 2 0 Hancock 4 1 Harrison 21 0 Hinds 24 0 Holmes 6 0 Humphreys 1 0 Itawamba 3 0 Jackson 7 0 Jones 1 0 Lafayette 5 0 Lamar 1 0 Lawrence 2 0 Leake 1 0 Lee 8 0 Leflore 9 0 Lincoln 4 0 Lowndes 6 0 Madison 11 0 Marion 1 0 Marshall 3 0 Monroe 2 0 Montgomery 1 0 Oktibbeha 5 0 Panola 2 0 Pearl River 12 0 Perry 1 0 Pike 4 0 Pontotoc 1 0 Rankin 8 0 Scott 1 0 Simpson 1 0 Smith 1 0 Sunflower 2 0 Tallahatchie 1 0 Tate 1 0 Tippah 9 0 Tunica 2 0 Union 1 0 Walthall 2 0 Washington 4 0 Webster 1 0 Wilkinson 3 0 Winston 2 0 Yazoo 1 0 Total 249 1

Click here for more information from MSDH.