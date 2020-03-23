42 new coronavirus cases reported in Mississippi; 249 total cases in state

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 42 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19).
That brings the state’s total number of cases to 249 with one death.
Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 22, 2020
New cases reported: 42
All Mississippi cases
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Adams
|2
|0
|Attala
|1
|0
|Bolivar
|4
|0
|Chickasaw
|3
|0
|Clay
|1
|0
|Coahoma
|8
|0
|Copiah
|4
|0
|De Soto
|23
|0
|Forrest
|11
|0
|Franklin
|3
|0
|George
|1
|0
|Grenada
|2
|0
|Hancock
|4
|1
|Harrison
|21
|0
|Hinds
|24
|0
|Holmes
|6
|0
|Humphreys
|1
|0
|Itawamba
|3
|0
|Jackson
|7
|0
|Jones
|1
|0
|Lafayette
|5
|0
|Lamar
|1
|0
|Lawrence
|2
|0
|Leake
|1
|0
|Lee
|8
|0
|Leflore
|9
|0
|Lincoln
|4
|0
|Lowndes
|6
|0
|Madison
|11
|0
|Marion
|1
|0
|Marshall
|3
|0
|Monroe
|2
|0
|Montgomery
|1
|0
|Oktibbeha
|5
|0
|Panola
|2
|0
|Pearl River
|12
|0
|Perry
|1
|0
|Pike
|4
|0
|Pontotoc
|1
|0
|Rankin
|8
|0
|Scott
|1
|0
|Simpson
|1
|0
|Smith
|1
|0
|Sunflower
|2
|0
|Tallahatchie
|1
|0
|Tate
|1
|0
|Tippah
|9
|0
|Tunica
|2
|0
|Union
|1
|0
|Walthall
|2
|0
|Washington
|4
|0
|Webster
|1
|0
|Wilkinson
|3
|0
|Winston
|2
|0
|Yazoo
|1
|0
|Total
|249
|1
