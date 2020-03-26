3rd person tests positive in LSU community

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A member of the LSU community in Baton Rouge has informed us that they have tested positive for coronavirus, the third case of coronavirus at the Baton Rouge campus.

The individual, who is a student, lived in the Greek community on campus and reports that they are recovering and in isolation with their family.

Those who are known to have been in close contact with this student have been notified.

A spokesperson for LSU says, “Our thoughts and best wishes are with this student, and our entire community stands together during these difficult circumstances. Please continue to follow federal and state guidelines about staying home, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.”