3rd person tests positive in LSU community

LDH: 2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana. 676 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 239 on ventilators.
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

by: Brittany Tully

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRProud) – A member of the LSU community in Baton Rouge has informed us that they have tested positive for coronavirus, the third case of coronavirus at the Baton Rouge campus.

The individual, who is a student, lived in the Greek community on campus and reports that they are recovering and in isolation with their family.

Those who are known to have been in close contact with this student have been notified.

A spokesperson for LSU says, “Our thoughts and best wishes are with this student, and our entire community stands together during these difficult circumstances. Please continue to follow federal and state guidelines about staying home, social distancing, hand washing, and avoiding groups of more than 10 people.”

