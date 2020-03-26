Breaking News
LDH: 2,305 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 83 deaths reported across the state of Louisiana. 676 COVID-19 patients hospitalized; 239 on ventilators.
President Donald Trump has approved Louisiana’s request for a Major Disaster Declaration, opening access to more federal aid to combat coronavirus in the state.

108 new cases of the coronavirus reported in Mississippi; 485 total cases in state

Coronavirus
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi State Department of Health is reporting 108 new cases of the coronavirus (COVID-19) in Mississippi.

That brings the state’s total number of cases to 485 with five deaths.

According to MSDH, 2,776 individuals have been tested for COVID-19.

Mississippi COVID-19 Cases as of 6 p.m. March 25, 2020

New cases reported: 108

All Mississippi cases

CountyCasesDeaths
Adams3
Attala7
Benton1
Bolivar6
Calhoun3
Chickasaw7
Choctaw4
Clay1
Coahoma17
Copiah8
Desoto49
Forrest16
Franklin2
George1
Grenada2
Hancock61
Harrison31
Hinds43
Holmes71
Humphreys1
Itawamba3
Jackson16
Jones1
Lafayette10
Lamar4
Lauderdale3
Lawrence5
Leake4
Lee15
Leflore13
Lincoln6
Lowndes8
Madison21
Marion1
Marshall7
Monroe3
Montgomery4
Newton1
Noxubee1
Oktibbeha10
Panola4
Pearl River16
Perry1
Pike12
Pontotoc3
Prentiss1
Quitman2
Rankin23
Scott4
Simpson1
Smith1
Sunflower4
Tallahatchie2
Tate6
Tippah14
Tunica51
Union2
Walthall4
Washington9
Webster21
Wilkinson81
Winston3
Yalobusha3
Yazoo4
Total4855

Click here for more information from MSDH about the coronavirus.

