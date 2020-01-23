Brazos County investigating possible case of coronavirus

A box of masks imported from Japan sits inside a Yifeng Pharmacy in Wuhan, China, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Pharmacies in Wuhan are restricting customers to buying one mask at a time amid high demand and worries over an outbreak of a new coronavirus. The number of cases of the new virus has risen to over 400 in China and the death toll to 9, Chinese health authorities said Wednesday. (AP Photo/Dake Kang)

The Brazos County Health District announced Thursday it is investigating a possible case of the 2019 Novel Coronavirus.

The patient recently traveled from Wuhan, China, which is where the illness has killed at least 17 people and forced a shutdown of the entire city.

The District says health care providers were aware of the virus and quickly recognized the symptoms in the patient. That person is being kept isolated at home while more testing is done.

On Wednesday, FOX44’s Emily Kaye spoke to the McLennan County Health District about the risks the coronavirus represents to Central Texas.

The general public is encouraged to practice these preventive actions:

• Everyone 6 months and older is encouraged to get a flu shot.

• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

• Stay home when you are sick.

• Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

• Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.