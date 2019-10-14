Head-to-head-to-head? Louisiana Senate hopefuls tied for second, leaving three-way runoff possible

BATON ROUGE, La. (LOCAL 33) (FOX 44) — A tight race between Louisiana State Senate candidates could force a three-way runoff next month in the Baton Rouge area.

A computerized recount from Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin shows state Rep. Steve Carter and Rep. Franklin Foil, both Republicans, tied for second place against Democratic front-runner Beverly Brooks Thompson. The candidates are vying for Senate District 16, which term-limited Republican Sen. Dan Claitor currently holds.

An initial count showed Foil with 12,533 votes, eight ahead of Carter. Thompson received 34 percent of the vote, with 14,215.

Ardoin plans to open voting machines Tuesday to certify Saturday’s vote. The Secretary of State’s office notified Foil and Carter of the computerized recount Sunday afternoon.

Candidates have until Wednesday at 4:30 p.m. to request a recount by hand, office spokesman Tyler Brey told BRProud.com Monday. Foil has voiced plans to file a request.

If no candidate submits a request by Wednesday — or if another recount shows Foil and Carter still tied — both Republicans will face Thompson in the Nov. 16 runoff. Whoever gets a plurality of votes would win.