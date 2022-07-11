BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The head of the Louisiana State Police was stopped on the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge by one of his own troopers.

LSP said Col. Lamar Davis was stopped for a traffic violation on June 28 while heading west on Interstate 10 in the Troop A area and was not given a citation.

In April, a bill was passed to make driving on the bridge safer by forcing drivers to monitor their speed by doubling fines.

The law does not just double speeding fines, it also states that more signage will be added to alert drivers of the increase in fines and speed limits and inform truckers to stay in the right lane. The 18-mile bridge takes about 18 minutes to cross. If anyone crosses the bridge in under 18 minutes, they will receive a speeding ticket in the mail.