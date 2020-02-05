MYRTLE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – “Hannah D.” said yes to a promposal at a Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A.
The promposal was on the sign at the Chick-fil-A on Mr. Joe White Avenue in Myrtle Beach and read “Hannah D. will you be my chick at prom?”
Employees at the Chick-fil-A told News13 Hannah did say “yes” to the promposal. Employees also said that Hannah and the person she will going to prom with are home-schooled.
LATEST HEADLINES:
- West Carroll man accused of aggravated kidnapping of a child
- Two arrested on drug charges in Farmerville
- UPDATE: Dorman High student diagnosed with bacterial meningitis passes away
- Police: Traffic stop leads to drug bust, 4 arrested
- ‘Hannah D.’ says ‘yes’ to promposal at Myrtle Beach Chick-fil-A