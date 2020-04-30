Halliburton shutting down operations at Kilgore facility; moving operations to Louisiana

KILGORE, Texas (KETK) One of the largest major employers in Kilgore is shutting down operations.

According to a company spokesperson, Halliburton is closing its Kilgore facility.

In a statement released to KETK, Halliburton said:

“beginning Wednesday, April 29, we will be relocating our Kilgore operations to our Bossier City field camp facility. This decision takes advantage of Halliburton’s real estate footprint and will increase operational efficiencies across the Haynesville shale and adjacent oil and gas fields.” HALLIBURTON

According to the Kilgore Economic Development Corporation, Halliburton Services employees around 700 people total.

KETK has reached out to the Texas Workforce Commission to see how many employees will be affected in this closure, but have not received confirmation.

According to our NBC affiliate in Houston, KPRC, the company has previously decied to reduce workforce during the coronavirus pandemic and falling oil prices. According to KPRC, workers in Texas and Oklahoma were going to be affected.