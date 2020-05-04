Grammy winner and Lafayette native Lauren Daigle to sing national anthem at LSU virtual graduation ceremonies

(KLFY) LSU will hold a virtual commencement ceremony to celebrate its 2020 graduates, the university announced Monday.

The ceremony is scheduled for 10 a.m. on May 15.

“Join our graduation watch party on the LSU Facebook page on May 15 at 10 a.m. to wish our newest class of proud Tiger alumni congratulations and appreciation for their hard work and continued determination through trying times,” LSU announced.

“And stick around after the formal program for a one-of-a-kind live display of our newest graduates’ names in Tiger Stadium!”

Virtual Graduation Celebration Details Are As Follows:

Virtual Celebration Begins at 10 a.m.

Year in Review Video

Grammy Winner and Louisiana Native Lauren Daigle Sings the National Anthem

Message From Interim President Tom Galligan to Graduates

Message From Executive Vice President and Provost Stacia Haynie

Message From Board of Supervisors Chair Mary Werner

Message From the Deans of the Senior Colleges

LSU Spirit Squad Dances to “Hey Fightin’ Tigers”

Message From LSU Alumni

World-renowned Opera Star and LSU Alumna Lisette Oropesa Sings the LSU Alma Mater

The university also announced a one-of-a-kind live display of our newest graduates’ names in Tiger Stadium to immediately follow the ceremony.

After the virtual graduation, graduates will receive specific details about the mailing of your diploma and a special surprise for this year’s graduates.

Click here for more information as well as special downloadable Zoom backgrounds, a Spotify graduation playlist, and info about the LSU Alumni Association.