Governor makes plea for Louisiana Food Banks

Governor John Bel Edwards announced today via Twitter that Louisiana’s food banks are in dire need of monetary donations.



The tweet from the governor goes on to say “If you are able to donate without causing a hardship on yourself, please consider making a monetary donation to your local food bank.”



For those in the Baton Rouge and surrounding areas, the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank has made it easy to donate. Just follow this link, to make a monetary donation of ANY amount, and while you’re there, perhaps sign up to volunteer…as officials say the need for volunteers continues to grow as more and more people in our state are out of work due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Meanwhile, for a look at how Louisiana’s Army National Guard is helping at the Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank right now, be sure to watch the attached news story.



