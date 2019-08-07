Governor makes announcement about EBR flood control project

BATON ROUGE, La. — Today, Governor John Bel Edwards joins Baton Rouge Mayor Sharon Weston Broome and Congressman Garret Graves regarding an announcement about the East Baton Rouge flood control project.

Governor of Louisiana, John Bel Edwards along with Rep. Garret Graves (R-LA) and #BatonRouge Mayor announce a $255 mil project will move forward to dredge, widen and upgrade 66 miles of waterways.

The event will be held at the Highland Road Community Park, 14024 Highland Road, near Bayou Fountain in Baton Rouge.