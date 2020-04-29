LDH
The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 27,286 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,758. There are currently 1,666 patients hospitalized; 244 of those on ventilators. As of 4/26/2020 there are 17,303 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Governor John Bel Edwards scheduled to meet with President Trump Wednesday

by: KLFY Staff

(KLFY) Governor John Bel Edwards announced late Tuesday that he will be meeting with President Trump and Vice President Pence Wednesday at the White House.

Edwards announced the meeting via social media adding that “I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time.”

The meeting comes just two days after Governor John Bel Edwards announced an extension to Louisiana’s stay at home order through May 15.

Other talking points of the proposed meeting were not elaborated on by the Governor.

During the state’s daily coronavirus task force meeting Tuesday, Edwards announced that he would not hold a meeting Wednesday.

Since that time he has announced his travel plans to Washington D.C., and says he will return with the task force briefing on Thursday.

