Breaking News
LDH: confirmed additional deaths related to COVID-19, bringing the total to 137 statewide. There are 3,315 confirmed COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana. There are currently 927 patients hospitalized; 336 of those on ventilators.
STATE NEWS
Gov. John Bel Edwards: “We have case growth that’s on a trajectory right now that puts us in grave danger in about a week, 10 days not having the ventilator capacity we need to render the best medical care.”

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Cenla Restaurant Services

Local Services Open in Cenla

Governor John Bel Edwards announces member of his staff has died from coronavirus

News

by: KLFY Staff

Posted: / Updated:

BATON ROUGE, La. (KLFY) Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards has just announced that a member of his staff has died following complications from COVID-19.

“On behalf of the First Lady of LA and my entire administration, it is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of our dear April, who succumbed to complications from COVID-19.” the Governor said.

He continued: “She brightened everyone’s day with her smile and was an inspiration to everyone who met her.”

Edwards said “April” was the chair of the Louisiana Developmental Disabilities Council and a member of his staff.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story