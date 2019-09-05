Governor Edwards proclaims September as Hunger Action Month

The month of September has been declared Hunger Action Month by governor John Bel Edwards.

The change has been made to focus on the persistent problem of hunger and to create a movement to end hunger in America.

Edwards says in Louisiana there are nearly one-in-five households that struggle to put food on the table, and that a lack of nutrition harms educational achievement and overall well-being of children in Louisiana.

Feeding Louisiana’s membership includes the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

KTAL NBC 6 is partnering up with the Food Bank of Northwest for a special ‘6 Hours of Caring’ on Hunger Action Day on Thursday, September 12. You will be able to call into our phone bank and make your donations to the Food Bank of Northwest Louisiana.

Food-based organizations, faith-based organizations, soup kitchens, businesses, health care providers, state and local government are donating time and giving food to help their neighbors in need.