The Louisiana Department of Health has confirmed 27,286 COVID-19 cases now in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,758. There are currently 1,666 patients hospitalized; 244 of those on ventilators. As of 4/26/2020 there are 17,303 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Gov. Edwards to Travel to D.C., to Meet with President Trump

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards gives an update on the spread of coronavirus in the state of Louisiana, Thursday, April 9, 2020, at GOHSEP in Baton Rouge, La. (Hilary Scheinuk/The Advocate via AP)

BATON ROUGE — On Wednesday, April 29, Gov. John Bel Edwards will travel to Washington, D.C. to meet with President Donald Trump to discuss Louisiana’s ongoing response to the COVID-19 outbreak. Gov. Edwards is one of a handful of governors invited to meet one-on-one with the President. 

Currently, Louisiana has the fifth-highest per capita rate of cases in the United States.

Gov. Edwards said:

“I look forward to having a substantive conversation with President Trump about Louisiana’s response to the COVID-19 outbreak, our plans to re-open additional businesses next month, and our ongoing needs as we surge our testing capacity to 200,000 tests per month beginning in May. I am appreciative of the President’s attention to Louisiana and his support for our people during this difficult time for our state. Brighter days are ahead for Louisiana and by working together with our federal partners, I know we will get through this.”

“I will also thank the President and Vice President for the many ways the federal government has stepped up to help Louisiana as we have navigated the past few months, from millions of pieces of PPE, hundreds of ventilators, support for more than 1,000 members of the National Guard, field hospitals and Public Health Service teams, early support of mobile testing sites and access to federal health officials and other experts as we have made many critical, life-saving decisions for Louisianans.”

