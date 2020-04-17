LOUISIANA
LDH has confirmed 23,118 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 1,213. There are currently 1,868 patients hospitalized; 363 of those on ventilators. All 64 parishes in Louisiana have reported cases.

Coronavirus Pandemic Headlines

LDH COVID-19 Dashboard

Local Restaurants Open for Business

Local Services Open for Business

LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards gives daily COVID-19 briefing after touring PPE production at Pete Maravich Assembly Center

News

by: KTAL/KMSS Staff

Posted: / Updated:

Pete Maravich Assembly Center (Source: LSU)

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to visit LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday to see the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, followed by a media briefing about Louisiana’s continued response to the coronavirus.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

As of Thursday, April 16, there were 22,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and 1,156 deaths.  

RELATED: LDH: Regional projections show Louisiana could be grappling with COVID-19 until the end of the year

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story