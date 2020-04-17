LIVE NOW: Gov. Edwards gives daily COVID-19 briefing after touring PPE production at Pete Maravich Assembly Center

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Gov. John Bel Edwards is set to visit LSU’s Pete Maravich Assembly Center Thursday to see the production of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for those on the frontline of the fight against COVID-19, followed by a media briefing about Louisiana’s continued response to the coronavirus.

The briefing is set to begin at 3 p.m. Watch streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

As of Thursday, April 16, there were 22,532 confirmed cases of coronavirus in Louisiana and 1,156 deaths.

