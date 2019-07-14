Gov. Edwards’ Sunday, July 14 Update on Tropical Storm Barry

BATON ROUGE – Today, Gov. John Bel Edwards will meet with the Unified Command Group to continue coordinating the state’s response to Tropical Storm Barry and the ongoing flood fight in Louisiana, which has reached day 261.

“The slow movement of this weather system means that it is far from over for our state. Everyone needs to remain vigilant and heed all warnings from their local leaders,” said Gov. Edwards. “Now is not the time to let your guard down. In addition to the rainfall, there has been increased tornadic activity and a continued chance for more flash flooding as well, especially in the Acadiana region. We are in constant communication with parish leaders and emergency officials and are responding to their requests for assistance. I’m very thankful to all of the first responders throughout the state who have been on the front lines working to ensure the safety of our citizens in the impacted areas and our federal partners who have provided invaluable support. As we always remind everyone, avoid driving through high water at all costs, pay close attention to local weather updates and please do not take any unnecessary risks.”

Today, the governor participated in FEMA’s Tropical Activity Gulf Coast Interagency Teleconference with Acting Administrator Peter Gaynor, FEMA Region 6 Administrator Tony Robinson and representatives from federal agencies.

Louisiana’s Emergency Operations Center continues to work around the clock to coordinate with federal and local partners in the response to this storm.

IMPORTANT NUMBERS AND WEBSITES

For sheltering information, the public should call 211 or text keyword LASHELTER to 898211 for the most current sheltering information.

For road closures, the public should visit 511la.org or call 511.

For life-threatening emergencies, the public should call 911.

For comprehensive emergency preparedness and response information, visit emergency.la.gov.

STATE AGENCY UPDATES

Louisiana National Guard

Nearly 3,000 Louisiana National Guard soldiers remain deployed around the state and ready to assist in emergency response situations.

Department of Transportation and Development

Motorist Assistance Patrol trucks will continue extended 24-hour operations on US 90 between Lafayette and Houma.

Louisiana State Police

Troopers continue to be deployed throughout the state and in coastal regions patrolling evacuation routes for stalled vehicles and roadway issues. Troopers are also providing escorts for medical personnel to assist in special needs and medical shelter.

LSP Air Support remains on standby for damage assessment flights in affected areas

Troopers are being deployed from LSP Headquarters to the Lafayette area to assist with extra patrols

Troopers are continuing to provide security at shelters across the state.

Louisiana Department of Corrections

The Department of Corrections is making preliminary plans to return evacuated inmates back to Plaquemines and St. Mary parishes tomorrow morning.

Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

As of 7 a.m. this morning, LDWF has not conducted any rescues or search and rescue missions.

Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality

LDEQ liaisons have contacted all Louisiana Parishes and facilities to offer support and determine needs.

LDEQ has received 8 weather related notifications. Once weather permits LDEQ aircraft to fly, the agency will schedule an overflight of affected areas to assess storm impacts.

Department of Children and Family Services

As of Midnight, July 13, there were 533 residents in 24 shelters.

Governor’s Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Prepardness

GOHSEP continues to operate at Level 1 Full Activation, with its EOC staffed around the clock to support the state’s response.

GOHSEP continues to process requests from local emergency managers.

Coastal Protection and Restoration Authority

CPRA is working with LDWF to conduct drone flights over the barrier islands from Grand Isle westward to Raccoon Island as well as areas where levees were overtopped at Montegut and Bayou Dularge.

Weather permitting, CPRA and the Department of Wildlife and Fisheries will conduct flyovers of the Plaquemines Parish and Terrebonne Parish levee system.

CPRA is preparing for post-storm assessments of protection and restoration projects.

Louisiana Department of Veterans Affairs

Veterans homes across the state remain staffed and in contact with parish emergency operations centers.

Louisiana Department of Health

The department is continuing to monitor health care facilities for generator and fuel availability.

This morning, LDH assisted in the full evacuation of Iberia Medical Center due to failed generators. 51 patients were transferred to hospitals, 1 patient is enroute to the Mega Shelter in Alexandria, and 2 patients were discharged.

Louisiana Economic Development

Louisiana Economic Development remains poised to execute storm damage assessment and is coordinating with The Louisiana Business Emergency Operations Center.

Louisiana State Fire Marshal

This morning, teams assessed storm-affected buildings where reported to determine re-opening abilities.

