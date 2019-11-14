Gov. Edwards speaks in Shreveport ahead of Trump rally

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Louisiana Democrat Governor John Bel Edwards will meet with campaign volunteers in his Shreveport office on Thursday to thank them for their hard work while supporting his re-election campaign.

According to the Gov. John Bel Edwards Campaign, Gov. Edwards will also speak to the media and address what President Donald Trump is expected to say during his rally in support of Republican gubernatorial challenger Eddie Rispone in Bossier City on Nov. 14, just two days before Louisiana voters head to the polls.

The news conference is expected to take place at Noon Thursday. Watch it streaming live here or on the ArkLaTexhomepage app.

At last week’s rally in Monroe, President Trump called Edwards a “radical liberal” who has “not done the job” and claimed Edwards “will never support our Second Amendment the way we need the support.” It’s a claim that Edwards has previously addressed directly to the president on Twitter, pointing out his long-held stance in support of the right to bear arms.

All due respect, Mr. President, but the people of LA know my record of protecting the 2nd Amendment. I’ve had it my entire life.



And in LA, Republicans & Democrats worked together to fix the disaster Bobby Jindal left us.



Look forward to working w/ you in my 2nd term. #lagov https://t.co/f7SFtIYKqz — John Bel Edwards (@JohnBelforLA) October 11, 2019

President Trump has also made claims about Edwards’s record on crime, taxes, immigration, and economic development, while attempting to frame the incumbent governor as “owned by liberal trial lawyers” and inextricably tied to policies of the “crazy radical far-left” Democratic party. At the Monroe rally, Trump said Edwards “is backed by his fellow open border extremists and pro-abortion lobby,” even though Edwards has a consistent anti-abortion record and signed one of the country’s most restrictive anti-abortion bills into law in May 2019.

“Eddie Rispone is relying on Washington, D.C. in this election and refusing to detail his plans for Louisiana,” Edwards’s campaign said in a statement released Wednesday.

“Gov. Edwards is putting Louisiana first, trusting the people of Louisiana and his record of working hard to improve education, fix our budget, and create jobs.”

Election Day is Saturday, November 16.

