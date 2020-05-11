LDH
Update as of Sunday, 5/10/2020, there are 31,600 COVID-19 cases in Louisiana, with the death toll at 2,213. There are currently 1,324 patients hospitalized; 161 of those on ventilators. As of 5/2/2020 there are 20,316 presumed recovered cases in the state.

Gov. Edwards expected to make decision Monday on whether state will begin Phase 1 of reopening

Governor John Bel Edwards is expected to announce Monday if Louisiana can begin phased reopenings.

Edwards said to expect an announcement on whether he will extend the Stay at Home order on Monday, May 11, during his afternoon press briefing.

The governor’s Stay at Home Order expires on May 15, meaning some businesses will be allowed to reopen in a limited capacity the next day unless it is extended.

