Gov. Edwards, AG Landry united in effort to stop spread of coronavirus

SHREVEPORT, La (KTAL/KMSS) – Attorney General Jeff Landry joined Gov. John Bel Edwards in a news briefing Wednesday to emphasize how important it is for people in the state to take the threat of the coronavirus seriously.

Despite their political differences, the Democrat governor and Republican Attorney General are united in the effort to spread the message that anyone can get the virus.

“The governor and I are standing here shoulder to shoulder and that is how serious a problem we are facing,” said Landry.

LSU Football head coach Ed Ogeron also joined in Wednesday’s briefing to back up state leaders in the drive to tackle the coronavirus challenge.

“Have faith, have faith in the game plan, we’re going to get through this, there is going to be some rough times, but we can’t give into it. Fear makes you give in to it, have faith. Go strong, go as a team lean on each other,” said Coach O.

Governor Edwards says before it gets better, it’s going to get to worse, warning that a spike in COVID-19 cases is expected in the state within the next 48 hours.

“Because we going to get test results, probably over a thousand test results all at one time. And I want people to be prepared for this as best as they can,” said Edwards.

Testing has increased at the state lab with more than 700 tests already processed.

Edwards Wednesday sought to remind people that those who have tested positive are still human.

“They are our fellow Louisianans, our fathers, brothers, mothers, sisters family members co-workers and neighbors. We have put aggressive measures into place, but we know this virus can actually be with someone for 14 days before that individual shows symptoms and so it’s going to take some time to flatten this curve.”