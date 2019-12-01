Good news for Louisiana fishermen: You’re getting a bonus red snapper season

FILE – In this May 16, 2012, file photo, fresh red snapper is iced and ready for sale at Aquila Seafood in Bon Secour, Ala. The group that manages Gulf of Mexico fishing in federal waters says states can keep managing anglers’ catch of red snapper. The popular sport and table fish is still recovering from nearly disastrous overfishing. The Gulf of Mexico Fisheries Management Council announced the decision Thursday, April 4, 2019 in Biloxi, Mississippi. (AP Photo/Dave Martin, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana anglers can now fish for red snapper seven days a week.

State Wildlife and Fisheries Secretary Jack Montoucet signed a declaration of emergency this week to expand the season from weekends-only.

The Courier reports the bonus season took effect Thanksgiving Day and will continue through noon, Dec. 31 or when the state’s remaining catch quota — 27,582 pounds (12510.9 kilograms) — is reached.

The red snapper season ran seven-days-a-week from May 24 through mid-August. It switched to weekends-only after the state’s data-collection program determined fishermen had neared the 816,439-pound limit federal officials had set for Louisiana.

The daily catch limit for snapper is two per person with a minimum total length of 16 inches.

For more information on the extended red snapper season, visit www.wlf.louisiana.gov/red-snapper.

Information from: The Courier, http://www.houmatoday.com