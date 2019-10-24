Go Army! Army to join Independence Bowl rotation in 2020

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The Independence Bowl will feature Army as a primary tie in, starting in 2020.

Army’s primary tie-in in Shreveport places them in the Independence Bowl in 2020, 2022 and 2024, provided they gain bowl eligibility in each year. The new agreement represents the first time Army will be represented in the Independence Bowl as a primary tie-in.

“The Independence Bowl Foundation is excited to feature Army West Point as a primary tie-in for our game for three of the next six years and continuing the strong tradition of honoring our military men and women here in Shreveport,” stated 2019 Independence Bowl Foundation Chairman Art Carmody IV. “Their football program is steeped in college football tradition with bowl victories, national championships, and Heisman Trophy winners. Army represents all that is great about the game of college football.”

“Army football is ecstatic to be partnering with our friends at the Independence Bowl for the next Bowl cycle,” said Army West Point Director of Athletics Mike Buddie. “Having played in Shreveport previously, we are well aware of how the community embraces this bowl and our cadet-athletes will thoroughly enjoy the experience. I want to thank Missy Setters for all of her hard work to make this announcement a reality and we look forward to this opportunity.”

Army last played in the Independence Bowl in 1996, losing to Auburn.

The 2019 Walk-On’s Independence Bowl will be the final game with the ACC and SEC as the primary tie-ins. That game will be played on Thursday, December 26 at Independence Stadium.