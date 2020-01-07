Girl Scouts launch new cookie, packaging for 2020 season

(WWLP) – Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts have a new cookie and new packaging for their 2020 Girl Scout Cookie season.

The updated packaging emphasizes what the Girl Scout Cookie program is all about. It features images of current Girl Scouts taking part in a range of experiences like camping, canoeing, exploring space science, designing robots, and working to improve their communities.

The new cookie is Lemon-Ups which is a crispy lemon cookie baked with messages inspired by Girl Scouts. Out of the eight different phrases, some will say things like, “I am a go-getter” and ” I am an innovator.” The cookie is available in select markets.

(Photo: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts)

Girl Scout cookie booth sales will start January 17 and continue through March 8.

There’s a new Girl Scout Cookie! Lemon-Ups, a crispy lemon cookie joins the national lineup that also includes the Lemonades cookie. 😁💚🍋 https://t.co/N8kdMaTIcI — Girl Scouts (@girlscouts) January 7, 2020

According to a news release sent to 22News, The Girl Scout Cookie Program teaches girls about entrepreneurship as they have fun learning skills like money management, public speaking and decision making.

Girl Scouts of Central and western Massachusetts serves more than 7,000 girls in grades K through 12 and has 4,000 adult volunteers in 186 towns and cities within Massachusetts.