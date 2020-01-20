George Rodrigue Foundation extends songwriting contest deadline

If you are a high school junior or senior and a songwriter, you might want to enter your best material in this contest.

The George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts is giving young songwriters a chance to to win college scholarship money.

You still have a chance to enter the George Rodrigue Foundation of the Arts Inaugural songwriting contest.

The foundation had pushed the deadline for entries until Tuesday, January 21 and 5 p.m.

The theme of this year’s contest is “The Art of Sound.”

The George Rodrigue Foundation said, “three songwriters will be awarded ten thousand dollars in college scholarships.”

Along with the money, winners will have the opportunity to record their songs in a professional recording studio.

The rewards do not stop there, according to the foundation, winners will be mentored by “Grammy winning producers” and receive the chance “to perform their song on stage during the Trombone Shorty Foundation’s Annual Shorty Fest.”

The Trombone Shorty Foundation’s Annual Shorty Fest takes place during Jazz Fest.

If you are interested in this opportunity and live in Louisiana, visit the George Rodrigue Foundation.