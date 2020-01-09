GeauxTigers vs. #ALLIN: LSU edges Clemson in fan support

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – The U.S. seems to be nearly evenly split when it comes to tracking fans’ support of the anticipated College Football Playoff National Championship.

Gaming and betting site betonline.ag analyzed more than 50,000 tweets with the hashtags #GeauxTigers (LSU) and #ALLIN (Clemson) and found that LSU fans have the edge in team support in 24 states compared to Clemson’s 26.

Regionally, LSU takes the middle of the country, while Clemson has the coasts and the northern states.

The undefeated LSU Tigers (14-0) will face off against undefeated Clemson (14-0) on Dec. 13 for the College Football Playoff National Championship title to conclude the season. Kickoff is set for 8 p.m. ET from the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in New Orleans.