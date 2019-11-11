Funeral services set for Louisiana author Ernest Gaines

Author Ernest Gaines speaks about his career and the 50th anniversary of the release of his debut novel “Catherine Carmier” during an interview at his home in Oscar, La., Tuesday, Sept. 23, 2014. Paul Kieu, The Advertiser (Photo: Paul Kieu, The Advertiser)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) – Funeral services will be held next week for Louisiana author Ernest Gaines, who died Tuesday at the age of 86.

Visitation will be Friday, Nov. 15, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. at Hall Davis & Sons Funeral Services in Baton Rouge.

A memorial will be held at the same location on Saturday, Nov. 16, from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m. with a service to follow.

New Roads Mayor Cornell Dukes says the city is planning a tribute for Gaines, who is novel “A Lesson Before Dying,” published in 1993, was an acclaimed classic. Gaines was awarded a “genius grant” that year by the MacArthur Foundation, receiving $335,000.

Both “The Autobiography of Miss Jane Pittman” (1971) and “A Gathering of Old Men” (1984) became honored television movies.