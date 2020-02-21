FOX will air special coverage of the benefit concert FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA on Saturday, Feb. 29

FOX will air special coverage of the star-studded benefit concert FIRE FIGHT AUSTRALIA on Saturday, Feb. 29 (11:00 PM-12:00 AM ET/PT). The concert, taking place Feb. 16 in Sydney’s ANZ Stadium, benefits key organizations providing vital short, medium and long-term rescue, recovery and rehabilitation assistance in Australia’s fire-affected areas.







All proceeds generated by the FOX special will go directly to support The Foundation for Rural & Regional Renewal (FRRR), an organization working on the ground with Australian rural communities affected by the disaster, supporting them to rebuild. Donations can be made by visiting FireFightAustralia.org.