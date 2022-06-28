ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – On June 27, WNTZ FOX 48 got the privilege of being a sponsor with United Way at the Hit for Hope Tunica-Biloxi Governors Cup held on Tamahka Trails Golf Course in Marksville, La. A few players were United Way of Central Louisiana President and CEO Michelle Purl and Chairman of the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana Marshall Pierite.

Our Christi Thomas states, “Giving is not just about money, or your time; it’s about making a difference in someone else’s life.” The ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed) demographic is served through United Way of Central Louisiana programs with the help of tournament proceeds. ALICE is a catalyst for innovation, study, and action to better the lives of families across the nation who might not be able to afford the necessities of daycare, housing, food, and healthcare.

After a day in the sun, FOX 48’s Jason Brown says, “As a team, we enjoyed working with the United Way. We were happy for great turnout.”