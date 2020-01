BATON ROUGE, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 30: Joe Burrow #9 of the LSU Tigers thanks the fans after his team finished the regular season 12-0 against the Texas A&M Aggies game at Tiger Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Saturday’s parade on LSU’s campus looks like a once in a lifetime event.

Warren Rabb, Matt Mauck, and Matt Flynn are going to lead the LSU national championship celebration, according to LSU.

The 4th LSU national champion QB is going to be on a float.

Joe Burrow lead LSU to a 15-0 record this year.