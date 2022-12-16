LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) For the past 25 years, the Fontana Physical Fitness Center on Kaliste Saloom Road in Lafayette has meant a lot to Paul and Rose Fontana, and their fitness center members.

It has offered the expertise of occupational therapists to work with workers injured on the job while also offering personal gym memberships, fitness classes, and swimming lessons.

Earlier this month, the Fontana’s announced that they had made the difficult decision to close its doors after 25 years.

“It is with heavy hearts and tears to have to say farewell to our fitness center members who have become such dear friends that we all consider like family. We will be closing our doors at the end of this year.” (Saturday, Dec.31)

The closure will impact all of their employees and membership owners.

“We are aware that some of you may have purchased punch cards. Please feel free to visit our facility through the month of December. We will reimburse you for any unused punches,” the owners announced in a social media post.

The building, at 709 Kaliste Saloom Road, may soon be unrecognizable by the new owners who will likely change the landscape.

“After years on the market, our building has sold. Though we tried to find a buyer for the building who would continue the fitness center, we were unsuccessful. The new owners are in an entirely different business industry and plan to renovate the building to suit their needs.”

In retirement, Paul and Rose Fontana say they will spend more time with their children and grandchildren.